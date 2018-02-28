This Maryland-shaped Walmart item ... doesn't really look like Maryland

It happened again, Walmart.

After a 2016 blunder involving a University of Maryland T-shirt, the retail company has been criticized by Free State residents again — this time for a wooden craft in the shape of Maryland … that doesn’t look like Maryland.

Listed as “MPI MD Shape,” the $1.92 item is notable for its “state shape,” according to the product description. Users on Twitter didn’t agree.

A spokeswoman for MPI, the item’s manufacturer, said in an email that Maryland’s shape is difficult to recreate on their equipment.

“While we understand it does not look exactly like the state, we are somewhat limited with our ability for intricate detail (which Maryland has a lot of!) due to the machines we use,” the spokeswoman said.

Walmart did not immediately respond to request for a comment about the wooden craft.

In 2016, Walmart made headlines for selling a University of Maryland T-shirt, made by Russell Athletic, that mistakenly displayed the state of Massachusetts.

"We are working with Russell Athletic to determine how this happened and in the meantime are removing the shirt from our stores,” a Walmart statement read. “We understand the pride Marylanders feel for the Terps, and apologize for the mistake."

wesley.case@baltsun.com

twitter.com/midnightsunblog

MORE MIDNIGHT SUN

Best Baltimore bars 2017: Beer havens, skillful cocktails and everything in between

Map: Maryland breweries and distilleries

Baltimore Sun bar reviews