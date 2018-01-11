Baltimore makes the New York Times' list of 52 places to visit in 2018

The tourists should start flocking here any minute now.

Baltimore has earned a place on the New York Times’ list of “52 Places to Visit in 2018,” coming in at No. 15.

Our friends to the north note that Baltimore’s cultural calendar is “packed” with reasons to visit here in 2018, including the Frederick Douglass bicentennial, April’s third annual Light City festival, and the projected spring opening of the Hotel Revival Baltimore in Mount Vernon.

Sheesh, they didn’t even mention Artscape (the country’s biggest free arts festival, don’t ya know), Preakness or the May world premiere of the play “Soul the Stax Musical” at Center Stage.

So, come on world, we await your arrival with open arms.

Other suggested visitations include Estonia (“Marking a big birthday with a creative new national spirit”), Africa’s Sao Tome and Principe (“Underrated gem gets new luxe lodging”), Fiji (“Prosperity and progress in the South Pacific”) and Buffalo, N.Y. (“A Rust Belt city has a renaissance”). We’re in some interesting company.

