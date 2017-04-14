University of Maryland alum goes viral after explaining 'Why I won't date hot women anymore'

A University of Maryland, College Park alumnus has gone viral after reflecting on his dating history in a New York Post article with an eyebrow-raising headline, “Why I won’t date hot women anymore.”

Daniel Rochkind, a 1998 Maryland graduate told the New York Post that while dating in his 30s, “I could have [anyone] I wanted. … I met some nice people, but realistically I went for the hottest girl you could find.”

But the now-40-year-old has ditched the runway beauties and the dating game for his 5-foot-2 brunette fiancee, Carly Spindel.

“[She’s] a softer beauty, someone you can take home and cuddle with, and she’s very elegant,” said Rochkind, the chief operating officer of venture capital firm Marker LLC.

Rochkind added that despite her being too short to strut the runway, “I think she’s really beautiful and is prettier than anyone I’ve dated.”

The Baltimore Sun reached out to Rochkind through his employer for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The article, which highlights several people’s reasoning for not dating beautiful men and women, has sparked outrage on the internet.

Rochkind’s fiance Spindel, 30, chalked her future husband’s change in preference up to maturity.

“When men get to a certain age, they realize that it’s important to meet a life partner that they connect with,” she said. “Looks fade.”

Rochkind told the Post he was turned off by the vanity of his former romantic partners.

“Beautiful women who get a fair amount of attention get full of themselves,” he told the Post. “Eventually, I was dreading getting dinner with them because they couldn’t carry a conversation.”

Luckily, Rochkind eventually connected with Spindel after meeting her mother, Janis, the founder of New York matching making business Serious Matchmaking, at the gym. Janis suggested the two date, and the rest was history.

The two got engaged last May in Central Park and are now possibly planning for a June wedding, according to a wedding registry in their name.

