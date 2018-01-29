Twitter speculates whether the 'M' on singer SZA's shirt stands for Maryland

Aside from her riveting performance of “Broken Clocks” on Sunday night’s 60th annual Grammy Awards (and what some felt was a snub for the Best New Artist award), singer SZA caused quite a stir on Twitter last night for what some believed to be Terp attire.
The Grammy-nominated artist sported a white jersey with a big red “M” on the front, which made many people think the Missouri-born singer was representing University of Maryland.
“ALERT ALERT @SZA IS WEARING A MARYLAND SHIRT!!! #GRAMMYs (or a random big M but let us take this W),” tweeted user @allisonoreilly.
“Can I borrow Sza’s outfit for the next Maryland game I go to? #grammys,” tweeted @nadineisimpson.
While SZA being in the Maryland spirit would have been timely because of her upcoming tour stops in Baltimore Saturday and in Silver Spring on Feb. 5 (both concerts were rescheduled from their original dates in August), it appears SZA was representing for another M-world. The designer Monse displayed the shirt in their Spring 2018 line.
