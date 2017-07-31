Stolen puppy returned to Columbia pet store

Update (July 31, 5:17 p.m.): This story has been updated to indicate that the puppy has been returned to Charm City Puppies.

A puppy has been returned to Charm City Puppies after a woman allegedly stole it from the Columbia store Sunday.

In a Facebook post, Charm City Puppies indicated that three men returned Bunny, a female French bull dog, to the store Monday.

The store is still searching for information about the woman who they say stole the dog. Charm City Puppies previously published photos of a red-haired woman walking around the store and then leaving at 5:24 p.m. on Sunday with what appears to be Bunny in her arms.

The woman had a Pennsylvania license plate and her name might be Tal, according to the Facebook post.

The pet store contacted police Sunday after the theft, and Howard County Police responded to the scene about 5:30 p.m., but a written report has not yet been filed, according to a police spokeswoman.

Anyone with information about the woman should contact the store at 410-203-0000 and Howard County Police at 410-313-2200.

