Stolen Baltimore County dog returned — with a new pink hairstyle

A story of a stolen Baltimore dog received a happy ending on Thursday.

Blanket, a 7-year-old Shih Tzu, was stolen from a yard in Gwynn Oak on April 20, according to posts from the Baltimore County Police & Fire Department’s Twitter account.

This afternoon, the department provided an update on Twitter: Blanket had been returned home “in good condition but with a new hairstyle.” An attached photo shows Blanket with patches of fur, presumably dyed by the thief, the color of pink cotton candy.

The suspect who allegedly stole the dog was captured on a video surveillance system and the department posted photos from the footage. The suspect saw himself on TV and returned the dog home, the department said on Twitter.

“We have been told Blanket is exhausted but doing well,” reads a tweet. The Twitter account said the department will provide future updates regarding the theft investigation.

