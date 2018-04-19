A Baltimore restaurant is serving a $21 version of a chicken box. We tried it.

A new Baltimore restaurant is serving a riff on the chicken box — and it costs $21.

At Square Meal, the floor-level restaurant of newly-opened Hotel Revival in Mount Vernon, the “Ro ‘Faux’ Box” substitutes the classic fried chicken for two buttermilk-marinated fried quails from South Carolina; swaps Western fries for well-seasoned, fried tri-colored baby potatoes; and accompanies the meal with a homemade hot sauce, housemade pickles and a dense, crispy, buttery biscuit — all served on a wooden board.

Though the name is a play on the fried chicken served at convenience store chain Royal Farms, the dish is quite a departure from Baltimore’s signature carryout staple.

The chicken box is known for being quick, tasty and cheap — a takeout meal that typically includes fried chicken wings, a generous portion of French fries (often a wedge-shaped, "Western" variety) and bread or a dinner roll, packaged into a signature to-go box made of cardboard or Styrofoam. It usually costs no more than $8.

Some residents have been puzzled by the restaurant’s modifications to the dish, which has been an indulgence in Baltimore since at least the 1930s and has been linked to the “shoebox special” packed lunches that became a necessity during black migration in the early to mid-20th century.

Mount Vernon resident Jessica Douglas shared a screen shot of the menu item in a Facebook post where she asked, “Is nothing sacred?”

“$7 max is luxury for a box [for] me,” wrote another Facebook user in a comment.

But Hotel Revival Chef Wilbur Cox, a Highlandtown native, said he understands that the allure of the classic chicken box.

He said he crafted the Square Meal dish, available on the lunch menu, based on memories of his childhood — he and his friends devoured chicken boxes from Royal Farms during downtime at football practices. The meal is still his go-to on the way home after a night of drinking, he said.

Cox’s ode to the dish will be served in signature boxes in the hotel’s karaoke rooms when they open to the public in May.

The higher price tag, he said, is due to the more expensive ingredients and handcrafted additions, like a homemade hot sauce and hot sauce powder.

“You're getting probably the best bird on the market. You get two of them, and they're roughly $3 to $4 a piece — so that's the reason why it's a little more expensive. I think people are like, ‘The RoFo Box is meant to be cheap,’” he said, which is why the restaurant incorporated the word “faux” in the meal’s title.

And this is not the first or last adaptation of a locally inspired meal that Cox will do, he said.

The chef, who has been crafting Square Meal’s seasonal menu for a little over a year, also incorporated a smoked “pit beef” sandwich on the lunch menu, which features locally smoked beef bottom round, a horseradish-creme fraiche sauce and house-soured onions, served on a potato bun.

Next up, he said, might be an upscale version of lake trout.

"It's working class food that we're just dressing up a little. That's all it is," he said.

