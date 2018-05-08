New app pinpoints Baltimore's loudest and quietest restaurants

Looking for a restaurant in Baltimore where it’s easy to have a conversation without screaming over the din? There’s an app for that.

New-York-based mobile app Soundprint, billed the “Yelp for Noise,” has teamed up with Baltimore’s Hearing and Speech Agency to collect data that provides the city with average decibel levels of a restaurant so users can determine the best spots to dine based on noise level, according to a news release.

The app, now live on the Apple Store, allows customers to use a real-time sound meter to take a 15-second reading of the decibel level of a food or drinking establishment. Crowdsourced readings will help create a sound profile for each venue. Like Yelp, the app offers a filter system to search for restaurants, but instead of criteria like distance and price range, Soundpoint will help filter by noise level.

According to the release, app founder Greg Scott stated in the release that he was inspired to create the app after finding that other review sites didn’t have accurate sound readings, making it difficult for him to hear and connect with people during dates.

“Many people don’t have a concept of healthy noise levels,” said Scott in a statement. “This can be a problem both for conversation, and for hearing health.”

The app will be an asset to those who are hard of hearing, Hearing and Speech Agency Erin Stauder said in a statement. About 15 percent of American adults have some trouble hearing, with the greatest prevalence of hearing loss between ages 60 and 69, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.

“There is a tendency for people who are hard of hearing to simply avoid going out to restaurants; we see this as a way for these individuals to still enjoy the social event of dining out, without having to worry about noise level,” Stauder said.

Several hundred sound readings were taken on the app at peak restaurant hours across neighborhoods in Baltimore in April. The compiled data has been used to create create Baltimore’s “Quiet List,” 70 a-weighted decibels or below (conducive to conversation), and the “Loud List” of restaurants, 76 to 80 a-weighted decibels (noise levels that make conversations difficult). The app has also helped identify the quietest and loudest neighborhoods. View the lists, according to the release, below:

Quietest restaurants in Baltimore

Ban Thai Restaurant Dalesio's Himalayan Bistro Kiku Sushi Da Mimmo Lumbini Restaurant La Tavola Ikaros Charleston Dooby’s

Loudest restaurants in Baltimore

R. House Holy Frijoles Homeslyce of Mount Vernon Rye Street Tavern Mick O'Shea's Alexander's Tavern Papi's Tacos Clavel The Brewer's Art The Boathouse Canton

CAPTION Rapper Kendrick Lamar wrapped up a Pulitzer Prize win — and made history in the process. Lamar's "DAMN." is the first nonclassical or jazz work to win the award, which comes with a $15,000 cash prize. Rapper Kendrick Lamar wrapped up a Pulitzer Prize win — and made history in the process. Lamar's "DAMN." is the first nonclassical or jazz work to win the award, which comes with a $15,000 cash prize. CAPTION The actress talks "Downton Abbey" among other roles onstage at Maryland Hall on the last day of Annapolis Film Festival. The actress talks "Downton Abbey" among other roles onstage at Maryland Hall on the last day of Annapolis Film Festival.

bbritto@baltsun.com

twitter.com/brittanybritto

BEST OF BALTIMORE INSIDER

Hold up, 'Hon': Baltimore's black vernacular youthful, dynamic if less recognized than 'Bawlmerese'

'Step' dance documentary is out to change the world's view of Baltimore

Drake dined at Azumi, requested new Jay-Z album be played on speakers