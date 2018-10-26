Sorry Baltimore Police: Looks like Saturday Night Live's 'thirsty cops' sketch might be back this week

The “Saturday Night Live” “thirsty cops” sketch that ruffled the Baltimore Police union could be coming back for more.

After “SNL” debuted a skit this month featuring officers sporting Baltimore Police patches and hitting on a drunk driver, cast member Leslie Jones implied in a tweet late Thursday that the sketch might be “back next week.”

“One of the most fun sketches I have ever done!!” Jones wrote, including a video of the sketch. “We back next week y’all!”

In the original skit, dubbed “Traffic Stop,” cops played by Jones, Kate McKinnon and Baltimore native Ego Nwodim flirted with a driver (Seth Meyers), telling him they stopped him and asked him out of his car because he was “fine as hell.”

Lt. Gene Ryan, the president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, condemned the skit in a letter to SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels.

“It is a difficult time in Baltimore and to portray our brave, hard-working members with such an inappropriate manner is very unfortunate,” Ryan wrote in the letter.

But it appears that hasn’t deterred the cast from poking fun at the department. We’ll have to wait and see how SNL’s writers rib local police next.

"Saturday Night Live" has used Baltimore as inspiration for several sketches over the years. Whether they were laughing with us or at us, the results are almost always entertaining.

