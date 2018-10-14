Baltimore police patches worn in ‘Saturday Night Live’ sketch featuring Ego Nwodim

Will we see more of Baltimore on “Saturday Night Live” now that Ego Nwodim is a featured player on the sketch show?

Last night, “SNL” ran a sketch about offensive behavior of police officers — and the actors were wearing Baltimore Police patches.

The sketch, called “Traffic Stop,” featured Baltimore native Nwodim and Leslie Jones as police officers stopping Seth Meyers, who returned to “SNL” as host. It opens with the title “Thirsty Cops,” and let’s just say they are not thirsty for a beverage. Their explanation for why they've asked him out of the car: “You’re fine as hell.”

You can watch the sketch here.