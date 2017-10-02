'Saturday Night Live' pokes fun at Baltimore's 'fatberg'

“Weekend Update” had a lot of news to recap during the “Saturday Night Live” season premiere. But between jokes about Trump’s response to Puerto Rico and athletes kneeling for the national anthem, hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che managed to squeeze in a quip about Baltimore.

Jost poked fun at the massive blob of congealed fat — dubbed the “fatberg” — that was recently discovered to be clogging a Baltimore sewer main.

“Maintenance workers in Baltimore say they have cleared an 140-ton ‘fatberg’ from the sewer system, which is made up of congealed fat and waste that will not break down,” Jost said.

“So good news, Baltimore: The McRib is back.”

Watch it yourself in the video above (the joke starts around the 1:05 mark). And, if you’re brave enough, check out a video of the “fatberg” itself here.

