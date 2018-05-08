'Get your guns if you try to impeach President Trump': Southern Maryland sign causes controversy

A roadside sign in Southern Maryland challenging “liberals” to “get their guns” if they try to impeach President Donald Trump has drawn widespread attention, but the Calvert County Sheriff's Office said the sign won’t stay up for long.

The sign, which reads “Hey liberals, better get your guns if you try to impeach Trump. From all of your deplorables in Calvert County,” was erected near the intersection of Route 4, or Solomons Island Road, and Bowie Shop Road near Huntingtown in Calvert County, and has likely been there for a couple of weeks, according to Captain Dave Payne.

Payne said the sign is owned by a local man, who has been asked to remove the message. Payne did not identify the man, but said Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans has been in communication with the sign’s owner, who is away on a trip and is expected to return home later this week to change or alter the sign.

The sign has caused quite a controversy, Payne said. Photos of it have made the rounds on social media, including on the anti-Trump Facebook page Lock Him Up, where it’s been shared over 11,000 times.

“There’s two groups that are offended. We’ve received messages that say it’s offensive that it’s up,” he said, while others say “it’s offensive that he’s being pressured to take it down. We can’t win. We’re in the middle.”

Payne said the man, who owns the billboard, has been posting a variety of messages on the sign for the past couple of years, many of which have included mentions of Trump and at least one that referenced abortion.

“He changes the message every so often,” Payne said. “He tends to have something controversial. This one [seems] to be the most controversial.”

