Local veteran aims to raise $250,000 for Maryland Food Bank through push-ups

Armed with steel jacks and a hat with his nickname “Sgt. Pushup,” Army veteran Patrick Parker is on his way to doing 250,000 push-ups to raise money for the Maryland Food Bank to feed the hungry.

Parker got the idea for the fundraiser after he started approaching people earlier this year to change up their everyday routine and interact with others around them. The 48-year-old fitness enthusiast started the program “Stop, I Count,” aiming to get people to stop and engage in an activity together, like dropping to the ground and doing push-ups while counting, playing jacks, or jumping double dutch.

“One day, I did 2,200 [push ups] in three hours,” he said, adding that many people participated with him.

“I thought, ‘I could change these push-ups into money, but what would be a great cause?’”

He decided to expand his “Stop, I Count” campaign in June to help the Food Bank, hoping to raise $250,000. Every dollar donated for an individual push-up would provide three meals, for a total of 750,000 meals, according to the Food Bank.

Parker, of Owings Mills, has aimed to tackle the goal by doing 3,000 push-ups a day, starting with his program’s soft launch around June 10 until Sept. 30. (Parker officially kicked off the campaign with a party at Hotel RL on June 26.)

Working with companies like Mission BBQ and Chick Fil-A and making friends with employees at a local Target, Parker said the campaign has been a joy and a challenge. He’s nearing 50,000 pushups and his arms are sore, he said.

“I use a lot of Bengay and Icy Hot, and someone just told me last night to use an Epsom salt rub,” he said.

But despite keeping up with his daily push-up requirement, Parker said he’s only raised around $1,000 — the equivalent of 3,000 meals — but he’s willing to put in more work.

“It’s been disheartening, but it’s still not going to stop me from doing 250,000 pushups,” he said.

Parker said he’s planning to host push-up parties and competitions between companies that donate money to the Food Bank, giving them incentives such as free lunch from local restaurants in order to raise more money. He’ll also be participating in the Maryland Food Bank and Baltimore Orioles Food and Funds Drive starting Friday, which collects non-perishable food items and monetary donations throughout the weekend series against the Chicago Cubs.

“I need to help and feed the kids. I believe people deserve to eat more than just on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s,” Parker said. “When you see someone hungry and you’ve experienced that yourself — I’ve been there — you want to help. … If it takes my arms being sore, my legs being sore, if it takes me running across America, if that’s what it takes for no one to be hungry, I’ll do it.”

To donate and see Parker’s progress, check out his donation page on the Maryland Food Bank website here and visit his Facebook page here.

