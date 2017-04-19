Serena Williams announces pregnancy with Columbia native Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams is expecting a baby with Reddit co-founder and Columbia native Alexis Ohanian, Williams’ publicist Kelly Bush Novak confirmed in an email. The baby is due in the fall.

The tennis superstar posted a photo on Snapchat on showing what appears to be a baby bump, with a caption that read “20 weeks.” The photo has since been deleted.

Williams is engaged to reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who grew up in Columbia and attended Howard High School. Williams announced their engagement, appropriately, on reddit in December.

The collective internet was quick to note that, if Williams’ timeline is accurate, she would have been pregnant when she won the Australian Open in January. How’s that for impressive?

