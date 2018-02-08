Cal Ripken Jr.'s Reisterstown home is going up for auction in May — and there will be open houses

Orioles great Cal Ripken Jr. is taking a new approach to selling his Baltimore-area home: Putting it up for auction.

According to a listing on DeCaro Auctions’ website, Ripken’s 24-plus acre Reisterstown estate will be auctioned off on May 12. The auction will be held at the property at 11 a.m.

Ripken had originally put the property, at 13301 Dover Road, on the market for $12.5 million in September 2016. The price dropped to $9.7 million in April 2017, and was taken off the market altogether in August, real estate listings show.

Now, the home will go to the to “the highest bidder WITHOUT RESERVE,” according to the DeCaro website.

The home has six bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms and five half-baths. It also features an in-home theater, pool and pool house.

Also on the property is a gym with a full-size basketball court, batting cage, training room and locker room. And, naturally, there’s a full-size baseball diamond designed by Ripken.

If you’re interested in getting a peek at the Iron Man’s home, open house previews will be held every Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., beginning April 14. You can also make a private appointment by calling the DeCaro offices at 1-800-332-3767.

According to state property records, Ripken bought the property in 1984 for $215,000. The primary home was built in 1987.

Oh, and the Baltimore sports royalty doesn’t stop there. Ravens great and recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Ray Lewis had listed his nearby Tufton Avenue home for sale last year, too. Originally listed for $2.95 million, the listing was removed in January, online real estate records show.

Baltimore Sun reporter Sean Welsh contributed to this article.

CAPTION John Mahoney came to the U.S. when he was young and landed a job as the editor of a medical magazine. His acting career didn't begin to bloom until he was in his early 40s. John Mahoney came to the U.S. when he was young and landed a job as the editor of a medical magazine. His acting career didn't begin to bloom until he was in his early 40s. CAPTION Kesha gave an emotional performance of her stunning, redemptive ballad “Praying.” Kesha gave an emotional performance of her stunning, redemptive ballad “Praying.”

BEST OF BALTIMORE INSIDER

Hold up, 'Hon': Baltimore's black vernacular youthful, dynamic if less recognized than 'Bawlmerese'

'Step' dance documentary is out to change the world's view of Baltimore

Drake dined at Azumi, requested new Jay-Z album be played on speakers