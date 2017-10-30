'House of Cards' creator calls Kevin Spacey sexual misconduct allegations 'deeply troubling'

“House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon weighed in Monday on the sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey, calling them “deeply troubling.”

Actor Anthony Rapp has accused Spacey, star of the Netflix political drama, of making a sexual advance toward him when Rapp was 14 years old. In a statement posted on Twitter, Willimon said he had not been aware of any misconduct from Spacey while working on “House of Cards,” which is filmed in Maryland.

“During the time I worked with Kevin Space on ‘House of Cards’ I neither witnessed nor was aware of any inappropriate behavior on set or off,” Willimon wrote. “That said, I take reports of such behavior seriously, and this is no exception. I feel for Mr. Rapp and I support his courage.”

“House of Cards” recently began filming its sixth season in the Baltimore area. Willimon left his role as showrunner after the show’s fourth season. Netflix and the Maryland Film Office did not respond to The Baltimore Sun’s requests for comment Monday morning.

Spacey said Sunday he is "beyond horrified" by the allegations allegations.

The two-time Oscar winner posted on Twitter that he doesn't remember the encounter.

"But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years,” Spacey wrote.

Rapp, 46, said in an interview with Buzzfeed that the alleged incident occurred in Spacey’s apartment in 1986, after a party the “American Beauty” actor had hosted. Rapp said an inebriated Spacey picked him up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, Rapp said.

Rapp, then 14, said Spacey, then 26, was holding him down tightly, but Rapp was able to get away and left the apartment.

Rapp, who is starring in the TV show "Star Trek: Discovery," said he came forward after allegations against Harvey Weinstein sparked conversations about sexual abuse and harassment in the entertainment industry.

Spacey, who is now 58, also publicly addressed his sexual orientation for the first time Sunday in the same post addressing Rapp’s allegations.

"As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women," he said. "I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man."

Have you made your way through "House of Cards" Season 5 yet? If so, did you recognize some of these local spots? From Season 1 on of the Netflix drama, the Baltimore area has had a big supporting role -- if you look closely. Here are some spots you may recognize. You can also check out this Baltimore Sun map of TV filming locations. This article was shared on Nextdoor. Visit The Sun’s Nextdoor profile page for top stories and news on Baltimore City. (Ellen Fishel) (Ellen Fishel)

Spacey, who has fiercely protected his private life, had never disclosed his sexuality before but said Rapp's story encouraged him to speak.

"I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior," he said.

Many Twitter users and celebrities criticized Spacey for divulging details about his sexuality during a time that should be focused on the allegations. Some thought of it as an excuse.

“No no no no no! You do not get to ‘choose’ to hide under the rainbow! Kick rocks!” wrote comedian Wanda Sykes.

“I'm not interested in Kevin Spacey being gay. I'm curious as to why we're conflating sexuality w/ the molestation of a minor. Stay on topic,” wrote transgender activist Ashlee Marie Preston.

“Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before,” wrote comedian Billy Eichner. “a bad time to come out.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

bbritto@baltsun.com

twitter.com/brittanybritto

BEST OF BALTIMORE INSIDER

Hold up, 'Hon': Baltimore's black vernacular youthful, dynamic if less recognized than 'Bawlmerese'

'Step' dance documentary is out to change the world's view of Baltimore

Drake dined at Azumi, requested new Jay-Z album be played on speakers