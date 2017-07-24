Ray Lewis drops price of Reisterstown estate to $2.5 million

Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis has decreased the original asking price of his 28-acre gated Reisterstown estate by 15 percent, dropping the listed price from $2.95 million to $2.5 million.

The roughly 6,600-square-foot Tufton Avenue abode, which was originally listed in late April, has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a theater, sauna, gym, hot tub, elevator, pool and pool house.

Mary Bubala reports. Mary Bubala reports. See more videos

Eddie Meushaw, a broker with Berkshire Hathaway HomeSale Realty who is listing the home, told the Baltimore Business Journal on Monday that Lewis, 42, is looking for a “unique buyer” for the property and that the former linebacker has already shown the property six times. Another appointment is scheduled for Tuesday, Meushaw said.

Lewis purchased the home, originally built in 1981, for $1.95 million in 2003, according to state tax records. Cal Ripken Jr.’s 25-acre estate, listed for $9.75 million, is also nearby.

Though he’s giving the home up, Lewis, originally a Florida native, will stay a resident of Baltimore, Meushaw said.

bbritto@baltsun.com

twitter.com/brittanybritto

BEST OF BALTIMORE INSIDER

Hold up, 'Hon': Baltimore's black vernacular youthful, dynamic if less recognized than 'Bawlmerese'

'Real Housewives of Potomac' preview: Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon talk Season 2 drama

Driver catches a typo on I-95 sign that had gone unnoticed for months