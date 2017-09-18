East Baltimore family to be featured on 'Family Feud' on Thursday

Five first cousins from East Baltimore will make their debut on “Family Feud,” hosted by actor Steve Harvey, this week, and they’re looking to “#turnup” the heat.

The Ramsey family will compete on the game show on Thursday in hopes of outwitting another family and taking home a cash prize.

And according to cousin and contestant Nicole Credle, who says the family’s motto throughout is “#turnup,” the Ramseys came prepared.

Family Feud Frederick Ramsey, Mark-Anthony Montgomery, Nicole Credle, TV host Steve Harvey, Shannon Ramsey-Floyd and Quinton Singleton pose on the set of "Family Feud." The Ramsey family's episode will air Thursday. Frederick Ramsey, Mark-Anthony Montgomery, Nicole Credle, TV host Steve Harvey, Shannon Ramsey-Floyd and Quinton Singleton pose on the set of "Family Feud." The Ramsey family's episode will air Thursday. (Family Feud)

“We have videos and pictures of us practicing in my cousin’s living room. We would have someone go out of the house to do ‘sudden death.’ We had a fake Steve Harvey. … We practiced, but we played a lot. That was the whole purpose,” Credle laughed.

The Ramsey family auditioned last September in Baltimore thanks to the encouragement of their cousin and team captain Quintin Singleton.

“We said, ‘They don’t want us on camera because we’re crazy,” but then it became all the more reason for the cousins to try out, Credle said. “We just went for it, and we were selected.”

“We’re a funny big family, and you only see five of us,” said Credle, who along with her cousins Singleton, Frederick Ramsey, Mark-Anthony Montgomery and Shannon Ramsey-Floyd are just five of 42 first-cousins.

Credle says their large family doesn’t shy away from quality time, which could be an advantage in the competition.

“We do this all the time. We’re always together. … We take couples’ vacations and trips and leave the kids with grandparents. We’re together all the time,” said Credle, who added that her family has already planned a watch party at one of her relative’s homes this week.

While Credle wasn’t able to give any details about whether the Ramseys beat out the other family and won the cash prize, the experience, both on and off-camera was fulfilling, she said.

“The show was absolutely amazing. What we can say is the production .. they are true to the word ‘family.’ It was a great family atmosphere,” Credle said, emphasizing that there was a lot on and off camera that changed her family members’ lives.

“Steve Harvey — his encouragement … it was a life-changing experience that we’ll never forget,” Credle said.

“And we represented Baltimore to the best. It’s only right.”

The Ramseys’ episode will air at 6 p.m. Thursday on channel WBFF Fox 45.

