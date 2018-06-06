Baltimore Pride parade to start in Charles Village, instead of Mount Vernon

This year’s Baltimore Pride parade is moving from Mount Vernon, beginning instead at the southern edge of Charles Village and ending in Station North.

“We wanted to go through the old neighborhood, where all this originated,” said Pride coordinator LaKesha Davis, who is organizing this year’s celebration for the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender Community Center of Baltimore and Central Maryland (GLCCB).

The change, which will take the June 16 parade along Charles Street, from 33rd Street south to 23rd Street, was made in consultation with city officials, she said. The goal, she said, was to avoid traffic congestion on North Avenue, which is where the parade ended last year.

“It held up a lot of traffic,” Davis said of the 2017 parade.

In addition, the main stage for this year’s block party, which kicks off at 4 p.m. June 16, is also moving, from Charles and 23rd streets to Charles Street and North Avenue. The block party will take place on Charles Street, between North Avenue and 23rd Street, with entry points at 20th and 22nd streets.

Davis said she is confident the changes will have little effect on attendance at the celebration, a Baltimore tradition in its 43rd year. Pride organizers will be walking the neighborhood June 7, she said, drumming up enthusiasm for this year’s events by hanging flyers and talking to people.

For more information on Pride Weekend, go to baltimorepride.org.

