Preakness 2018 is all about the mud — and yes, mud wrestling

We knew it was going to be wet this Preakness, but we could have never predicted the level of mudiness at this year’s grounds. Hundreds of Preakness goers traversed through mudpits and large puddles of water, with their shoes and legs covered in brown sludge. Others got strategic — or gave up — and braved it all barefoot.

Preakness spectator Michelle Meiser said she had been standing around in the Infield for around a half-hour watching people fall in and face-plant in the mud.

“It’s been terrible. We’re trying to warn them, but they’re so many people, you can’t warn them all,” she said. “… I’ve never seen anything like it.”

But for some, the mud just added another level of entertainment, providing the perfect platform for mud-wrestling matches and bellyflops into mudpits to appease the crowd.

With a week of rain, Pimlico Race Course was wet and muddy even before the first guests arrived at the 143rd Preakness Stakes.

Noah Boswell, 21, a Marine from North Carolina, gleefully dove in to the mud and was seen walking around covered from head to toe.

“I gave the people what they wanted,” he said.

Columbia resident Ryan Bradshaw — responding to cheers from the surrounding crowd — also dived shirtless into the slop.

Several rounds of mud wrestling broke out in the Infield, adding a sloppier-than-usual new spectacle this year.

Mud-wrestler Jordan Berry, led onlookers in a chant of “Seven Nation Army” and body-slammed an opponent into a puddle.

Christopher O’Brien wore a white Budweiser vest, khaki shorts and boots — all caked in a thick layer of mud he’d picked up in one of the bouts.

The Sykesville 24-year-old explained his decision in a matter-of-fact tone, as though no one in their right mind would question it.

“We did a little mud wrestling, dude,” he said. “There’s a lot of mud out here; we did a little wrestling.”

O’Brien claimed victory, but it was difficult to tell whether he had truly won: Mud covered his beard, his hands, his hair.

“I might try to buy a shirt,” he said. “I don’t know. I might just wear the mud.”

One man was also seen “elbow deep” in the mud Preakness morning and asking his friends for help, as tweeted by David Wasserman. Laurel Laluk from South Jersey fell in the mud pit.

And in case you’re looking for more mud-ridden sights, here are some of our favorite muddy tweets from Preakness 2018.

Baltimore Sun reporters Quinn Kelley and Colin Campbell contributed to this article.

