See photos of the Preakness Day festivities and infield party
LIVE BLOG
Live Preakness Day updates from Pimlico
Baltimore Insider Baltimore celebrity news and notes on Maryland personalities and politics
Lifestyle Baltimore Insider

Male Romper Watch is in full force at Preakness

Ellen Fishel
Contact Reporter

This week, the internet was graced with the fashion phenomenon of the male romper — just in time for Preakness.

A Kickstarter for something called the RompHim touched off quite a reaction this week, with some praising the look and others equating it to the downfall of our civilization. But everyone seemed to agree on one thing: The fashion trend seemed to be a perfect fit for the bizarre world that is the Preakness infield.

Midway through Preakness day, though, the closest to a legitimate male romper sighting came from Baltimore Sun reporter Christina Tkacik.

"I've been wearing a male rompers for years," said Ross Jones of the U.S. Air Force. "I thought about cutting shorts just to make it more legit.”

Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
66°