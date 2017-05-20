Male Romper Watch is in full force at Preakness

This week, the internet was graced with the fashion phenomenon of the male romper — just in time for Preakness.
A Kickstarter for something called the RompHim touched off quite a reaction this week, with some praising the look and others equating it to the downfall of our civilization. But everyone seemed to agree on one thing: The fashion trend seemed to be a perfect fit for the bizarre world that is the Preakness infield.
Midway through Preakness day, though, the closest to a legitimate male romper sighting came from Baltimore Sun reporter Christina Tkacik.
"I've been wearing a male rompers for years," said Ross Jones of the U.S. Air Force. "I thought about cutting shorts just to make it more legit.”