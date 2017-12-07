Pantone's Color of the Year, 'ultra violet,' sure looks like Ravens purple

Good news, Ravens fans: It looks like 2018 is the year for everything purple.

Pantone announced its Color of the Year on Thursday, and it’s Ravens purple.

OK, so it’s really called “ultra violet,” but it sure looks like the home team’s colors. Pantone says, “Ultra Violet communicates originality, ingenuity and visionary thinking that points us toward the future” — all things the Ravens will need as they continue the hunt for a spot in the playoffs (and face their archrivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Sunday night).

The color of the year, according to a Pantone representative, means “more than ‘what’s trending’ in the world of a design; it’s truly a reflection of what’s needed in our world today.” Hopefully for Baltimore, the world needs more of the Ravens in January.

And at the very least, Ravens fans will be on trend with their gear and accessories.