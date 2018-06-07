In new Oprah exhibit, Smithsonian's African-American museum touches on her time in Baltimore

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has broken — and created — records.

Winfrey was the first African-American woman to own and film her own TV show, starting in 1988. That show would become the highest-rated daytime talk show in American TV history. She is the first black female billionaire, and according to Lonnie G. Bunch III, the founding director of Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, Winfrey is one of the most trusted people on TV in America.

Now, Winfrey is getting her own exhibit at the Washington museum, which will display her trailblazing journey, starting Friday.

With more than 240 artifacts, three main exhibit sections, and various media displays, the “Watching Oprah: The Oprah Winfrey Show and American Culture” exhibit explores Winfrey’s many accomplishments and trials and tribulations over 4,300 square feet.

The exhibit touches on Winfrey’s time in Baltimore, where a startling pivot in her career — a demotion from the news desk at WJZ-TV — led to her finding her calling in hosting a daytime talk show. Winfrey soon started hosting WJZ’s “People Are Talking,” and later, after a move to Illinois, hosted “AM Chicago,” which catapulted her into her 25-year reign as host of “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

The exhibit’s “Oprah: The Early Years” documents her early career in Nashville in the early 1970s, and then in Baltimore from 1976 to 1983, where city ties are evident. On display is a beauty-makeover feature on Winfrey from a January 1982 issue of The Baltimore Sun’s “Sun Magazine,” as well as a 1977 check Winfrey wrote out for $28.91 — 10 percent of her earnings — to Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Baltimore, where she frequented and tithed weekly, according to the exhibit.

A display case also features the beginnings of a 1981 commemorative address Winfrey delivered at Goucher College; the contract she signed to film “People Are Talking” in 1981; and another check used to pay for a visit to a New York salon to straighten her hair (the suggestion of her managers). On it, she sums up the disastrous experience in three words: “Hair fell out.”

Brittany Britto / Baltimore Sun The “Watching Oprah: The Oprah Winfrey Show and American Culture” exhibit, to open Friday at Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, chronicles the life and work of media mogul Oprah Winfrey and touches on her life in Baltimore. The “Watching Oprah: The Oprah Winfrey Show and American Culture” exhibit, to open Friday at Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, chronicles the life and work of media mogul Oprah Winfrey and touches on her life in Baltimore. (Brittany Britto / Baltimore Sun)

Memorabilia from “AM Chicago,” Winfrey’s next gig, follows with a journal entry from Winfrey, describing her wonderment and feeling of greater purpose just hours before her show, later renamed “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” become nationally syndicated.

“Midnight exactly the day before national 1st show. I keep wondering how my life will change if it will change -- what all this means -- why I have been so blessed,” she wrote. “... I keep thinking that I really am chosen to do work of the master. Called out to be a witness.”

Bunch and curators Rhea L. Combs, the museum’s curator of photography and film; and the museum exhibitions curator Kathleen M. Kendrick said it was their hope to capture Winfrey’s goal of greater purpose in the exhibit. The trio worked with scholars from various disciplines to shape the exhibit to depict Winfrey’s history of speaking candidly about women and race; her experiences with sexual abuse, weight gain and body image; and the evolution from TV host to media mogul and pop culture icon.

Winfrey donated at least $13 million to the museum, which also has a theater named after her, but Bunch said curators were adamant about maintaining the exhibit as the museum’s project.

"We drew a very hard, bright line to say that this was not a show done for Oprah [or] done by Oprah. It's a show with wrestles with broader questions," he said, adding that Oprah will likely see the exhibit for the first time before the opening.

“America Shapes Oprah” reveals Winfrey’s influences with artifacts from the civil rights and women’s movement and its trailblazers like the first black congresswoman, Shirley Chisholm, and poet Maya Angelou — a display of Winfrey’s testament “I come as one, but I stand as 10,000,” according to Combs.

CAPTION Rapper Kendrick Lamar wrapped up a Pulitzer Prize win — and made history in the process. Lamar's "DAMN." is the first nonclassical or jazz work to win the award, which comes with a $15,000 cash prize. Rapper Kendrick Lamar wrapped up a Pulitzer Prize win — and made history in the process. Lamar's "DAMN." is the first nonclassical or jazz work to win the award, which comes with a $15,000 cash prize. CAPTION The actress talks "Downton Abbey" among other roles onstage at Maryland Hall on the last day of Annapolis Film Festival. The actress talks "Downton Abbey" among other roles onstage at Maryland Hall on the last day of Annapolis Film Festival.

Highlights of “The Oprah Winfrey Show” section of the exhibit include an awe-worthy wall, filled with the 4,561 titles of every show Winfrey recorded over the show’s 25 years; original set furniture said to have offered a place to sit for nearly 400 guests; and the nostalgia-inducing highlight reel, including reactions to the O.J. Simpson verdict, Winfrey’s introduction of her “steady boyfriend” Stedman Graham, a memorable duet with musical icon Tina Turner, the first introduction to Oprah’s book club, and Winfrey’s visit to New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Among the other must-see items include Winfrey’s desk at Harpo Studios and Emmy awards — additions that symbolize her contributions and accomplishments as the CEO of her own company — and picks from her closet over the years, including the black Versace gown she wore to the Golden Globes earlier this year to accept the Cecil B. DeMille Award — the first black woman to do so.

Toward the end, the exhibit looks at Winfrey’s impact in “Oprah Shapes America” with references to Winfrey’s influence and impact on pop culture, a realm where, as actress Reese Witherspoon once put it, her name alone can be used as a verb, an adjective and a feeling.

If you go

The “Watching Oprah: The Oprah Winfrey Show and American Culture” exhibit opens at Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture Friday. The exhibit is open during museum hours of 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily. 1400 Constitution Ave. N.W., Washington. Free. Advanced passes are sold out through September, but same-day passes can be requested online starting at 6:30 a.m. Walk-up passes are available at 1 p.m. on weekdays, and on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10 a.m. in September. nmaahc.si.edu.

CAPTION Baltimore native Stephen Towns talks about his new quilt show at Baltimore Museum of Art titled "Rumination and a Reckoning." Baltimore native Stephen Towns talks about his new quilt show at Baltimore Museum of Art titled "Rumination and a Reckoning." CAPTION The Trump administration has quietly decided once again to allow Americans to import the body parts of African elephants shot for sport. (Mar. 6, 2018) The Trump administration has quietly decided once again to allow Americans to import the body parts of African elephants shot for sport. (Mar. 6, 2018)

bbritto@baltsun.com

twitter.com/brittanybritto

BEST OF BALTIMORE INSIDER

Hold up, 'Hon': Baltimore's black vernacular youthful, dynamic if less recognized than 'Bawlmerese'

'Step' dance documentary is out to change the world's view of Baltimore

Drake dined at Azumi, requested new Jay-Z album be played on speakers