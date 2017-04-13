New York Times highlights best ways to spend 36 hours in Baltimore

If you were an out-of-towner with less than two days to spend in Baltimore, where would you go?

The New York Times tried to answer that question in their recent “36 Hours in Baltimore” travel feature, in which they visited a range of Charm City highlights — from more traditional landmarks like Baltimore Museum of Art, to more “quirky” (a term they used often in the article) locales like the American Visionary Art Museum and the Creative Alliance.

“The allure of Baltimore lies not in its built-for-tourists Inner Harbor, where you’ll find chain restaurants like Hard Rock Cafe, but in its abundance of 19th-century architecture and hip cocktail bars — not to mention its welcoming outdoor spaces and world-class art museums,” wrote reporter Nell McShane Wulfhart.

Station North’s cafe Red Emma’s, known for being a hub for artists, activists and community members, made the list, along with The Crown, a nightclub known in Baltimore for its eclectic and inclusive feel. The article also highlighted scenic locations like the Howard Peters Rawlings Conservatory.

The city’s food and booze were undoubtedly a main attraction.

Matthew’s Pizzeria was the first stop on the list, with praises of its very Baltimore “backfin crab-topped pizza, sprinkled with mozzarella, caramelized onions and Old Bay.” (Matthew’s was recently named Baltimore’s best pizza in The Baltimore Sun’s Best of Baltimore readers’ choice awards.)

In terms of drinks, the Times highlighted W.C. Harlan for cocktails and Pratt Street Ale House for brews, with claims that “Baltimore’s craft beer scene is becoming one of the best in the country.”

