National African-American History Museum exhibit to feature photos from Devin Allen, Baltimore unrest

Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture will feature the works of local photographer Devin Allen and photographs of Baltimore’s 2015 unrest in a new photography exhibit, according to a recent news release.

“More Than a Picture,” which opens May 5 in the museum’s special exhibitions gallery, will feature more than 150 photographs from historical moments, events and experiences throughout American history, including the civil rights movement, Hurricane Katrina and the uprisings in Ferguson, Mo.

Portraits of Maryland abolitionist Frederick Douglass, sociologist and NAACP founder W.E.B. Du Bois; actress and rapper Queen Latifah; and supermodel Grace Jones will also be included in the exhibit, among other famous and less-recognized people who made noteworthy contributions to their communities, according to the release.

Devin Allen first gained nationwide attention when his photo from the riots following the death of Freddie Gray ran on the cover of Time magazine.

He has since had his own solo exhibit at Baltimore’s Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture. Allen will publish a book of his Baltimore photographs, titled “A Beautiful Ghetto,” on June 13.

