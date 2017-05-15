Mr. Trash Wheel celebrates 3rd birthday with cake made of — you guessed it — trash

With birthdays most often come birthday cake, and Mr. Trash Wheel’s anniversary is no exception.

Students from Commodore John Rodgers Elementary School and Waterfront Partnership's Healthy Harbor Initiative, the wheel’s parent organization, celebrated Mr. Trash Wheel’s third birthday Monday with a party in the Inner Harbor, complete with live music and disposable delicacies.

The students, who collected litter and debris from around the city, presented a birthday cake and cupcakes made of rubbish for Mr. Trash Wheel to eat. The works, which were taken on by the students as projects, were placed on the wheel’s conveyor belt, which leads into his mouth, said Nate Appleby-Kelly, the system technician for the trash wheel.

Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun For the third birthday of Mr. Trash Wheel, students from Commodore John Rodgers elementary school created a "birthday cake" made of trash to "feed" the trash wheel. Here, they deliver the "cake." For the third birthday of Mr. Trash Wheel, students from Commodore John Rodgers elementary school created a "birthday cake" made of trash to "feed" the trash wheel. Here, they deliver the "cake." (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

Musician Jonathan Jensen from the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, who wrote a song to honor the trash wheel, performed with Adam Lindquist, director of Waterfront Partnership's Healthy Harbor Initiative.

“Mr. Trash Wheel is the hero of the harbor,” they sang.

The trash-collecting cleanup project has gathered more than 1 million pounds of trash within its lifetime and was joined in December by Professor Trash Wheel, a female companion who resides in Canton, who has collected more than 16,000 pounds of trash.

The Waterfront Partnership is planning for a third trash wheel to be located in Gwynns Falls into the Patapsco River's Middle Branch.

But it’s safe to say Mr. Trash Wheel’s successors have a lot of catching up to do. At just 3 years old, Mr. Trash Wheel has reached a celebrity status of sorts. He’s already got his own beer.

