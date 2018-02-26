Mo'Nique continues to call for a Netflix boycott

Mo’Nique will not be silenced in her call for a Netflix boycott.

The Oscar-winning actress and Baltimore County native has found herself embroiled in controversy since she made claims that Netflix would not pay her as much for a stand-up special as it did for Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock. She first made the call in January, but the issue was reignited during a spirited segment on “The View” on Friday.

Host Whoopi Goldberg began by asking if Mo’Nique’s issue was a result of Netflix paying Schumer $13 million and only offering Mo’Nique $500,000.

Mo’Nique responded that she called for the boycott of Netflix for “gender bias and color bias.”

She said: “When Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle received their offers, they were $20 million. They were very public with their offers. When Amy Schumer received her offer, it was $11 million. She went back to Netfix and said ‘I shouldn’t get what the legends are getting, but because I’m a woman, I should get more [than the original offer].’ And Netfix agreed and they gave her $2 million more.”

Things started to heat up when host Joy Behar asked Mo’Nique to justify wanting as much money as Schumer (a Towson University alum).

“But Mo’Nique, when she sold out two full houses at Madison Square Garden twice, that means the girl can pull a crowd. It’s all about [expletive] in the seat,” Behar said said she slapped her rear end. “That’s not her resume. That’s what she drew.”

Mo’Nique agreed. And quickly responded: “When you look at the resume of Mo’Nique,” she said as she slapped her own rear end, “That’s [expletive] in the seat.”

In response to Mo’nique’s allegations, Netflix has said that it doesn’t discuss contract negotiations — a sentiment echoed by a statement read by “The View” host Meghan McCain.

You can watch the entire segment of “The View” here.

Mo’Nique also appeared on the new York City radio show “The Breakfast Club” on Friday, where she had a heated discussion with co-host Charlemagne. Their conversation ended with Mo’Nique telling him that he did not value “black women and women of color.”

Watch the exchange here.

A handful of celebrities have spoken up in support of Mo’Nique, who could not be reached by The Baltimore Sun for comment.

Baltimore native Jada Pinkett Smith tweeted about the boycott in January, writing: “You don’t have to like Mo’Nique’s approach. You don’t have to agree with her boycott but don’t allow all of that to make you blind to the fact that non-white women and impoverished white women are underpaid, underrepresented and undervalued EVERYWHERE by EVERYONE.”

Wanda Sykes, who grew up in Anne Arundel County, also said in a tweet in January that Netflix had offered her less than half of what it offered Mo’Nique.

And last week, Chicago rapper Chance the Rapper added his support, tweeting, “I’m with Mo’Nique.”

The Netflix controversy has also reignited another feud from Mo’Nique’s past, with Oprah Winfrey.

The two worked together on the movie “Precious,” in which Mo’Nique starred and Winfrey served as executive producer. But the relationship has since soured, with Mo’Nique slamming Winfrey, “Precious” director Lee Daniels and executive producer Tyler Perry.

Mo’Nique has said that Daniels told her she was “blackballed” after her alleged behavior during awards season for “Precious.” She has also claimed that Winfrey got a role in "The Butler" that Mo'Nique said she was offered and later denied.

Winfrey, who is busy doing press for her upcoming movie “A Wrinkle In Time,” skirted the issue of Mo’Nique when asked by a reporter.

