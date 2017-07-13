Mini golf course designed by students opening in Station North

Miniature golf, a staple of ocean resorts that has been woefully absent from Baltimore for years, returns to Charm City next week.

An eight-hole course, designed by students from Margaret Brent Elementary, Baltimore Design School and Baltimore Lab School, is scheduled to open July 21 — the first day of Artscape — in the Station North Arts District, at the corner of Charles Street and Lafayette Avenue. The course will remain in operation until early October.

Tagged Station North Mini Golf, the course will come complete with hazards, wacky designs and other staples of miniature golf familiar to just about anyone who’s ever vacationed in Ocean City. Themes for the holes include video games, sneakers and Baltimore’s Arabbers.

Students from the four schools worked with local artists Dave Eassa, Megan Lewis, Samantha Redles and Jose Roserio-Curet in moving their designs from paper to pavement.

The design process was developed and overseen by FutureMakers, Baltimore-based education consultants. The artists’ drawings were translated into workable designs by local architects Gensler & Associates, with construction by OpenWorks. The site plan was the work of Mahan Rykiel, a local landscape architecture, urban design and planning firm.

Funded by a $35,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, plus contributions from local organizations and philanthropies, the course will be operated by the Station North Arts & Entertainment District.

Station North Mini Golf will be open noon-11 p.m. daily during Artscape, then noon-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, noon-9 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through Aug. 13. After that, through Oct. 6, the course will be open 3 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, noon-9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

City school students in grades K-12 will be able to use the course for free. Admission will be $5 for all other linksters.

