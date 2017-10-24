Mike Rowe honors Columbia seamstress, Baltimore Teacher Supply Swap on Facebook show

Baltimore TV personality has been on the hunt for “bloody do-gooders” since launching his show “Returning The Favor” on Facebook earlier this year. His most recent search took him to Glen Burnie to talk to Denise Simmons, a local seamstress who came to the rescue of dozens of brides when national bridal retail store Alfred Angelo Bridal suddenly closed its doors.

Despite losing her contract with the company, Simmons continued her duties as a seamstress, taking the many bridal dresses to her Columbia home, where she continued altering them for free. The Baltimore Sun wrote about Simmons in July.

“I just did my job,” said Simmons on the show’s 10th episode, which has more than 330,000 views and nearly 5,000 shares.

Rowe and Simmons talk about her experience, have some playful banter (Highlight: Simmons points out Rowe’s wrinkled and lint-ridden clothes), and at the end of the episode, Rowe “returns the favor” by hosting a surprise party for Simmons at Ellicott City’s Manor Hill Brewing with her friends and the many brides she assisted.

There, he gifts her with a check of more than $48,000 and a picture of an ice cream truck, which Simmons had talked about owning as a possible next profession.

This isn’t the first time Rowe and “Returning the Favor” have spotlighted the Baltimore area. In Episode 9, he heads to his hometown to honor Melissa Badeker, founder of the Baltimore Teachers Supply Swap, which offers free school supplies to teachers and child care providers. Rowe — with the help of his parents, John and Peggy — helped redesign the Supply Swap warehouse and stocked it with about $20,000 worth of supplies.

To view both episodes, visit the “Returning the Favor” Facebook page.

