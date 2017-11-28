Before there was Meghan Markle, there was Baltimore's Wallis Simpson

American actress Meghan Markle has made history and headlines after her engagement to Prince Harry, grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, was announced Monday (Even President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle congratulated the couple). But long before the “Suits” star crossed the pond and began her romance with British royalty, there was the intriguing love affair-turned-marriage between Baltimore’s very own Wallis Warfield Simpson and King Edward VIII.

Simpson, born Bessie Wallis Warfield, became the alluring woman of King Edward VIII’s affection after the two first met in 1933 when the American socialite was still married to Ernest Simpson, an American-born British citizen who lived in London, and Edward was still Prince of Wales.

In 1936, Simpson divorced from her husband, and news of Edward’s forbidden love affair with a twice-divorced American woman quickly spread, causing a stir and disapproval among British aristocracy. Simpson fled to France, but Edward couldn’t be away from her.

In December 1936, Edward abdicated his throne amid pressure, stating, "I have found it impossible to carry the heavy burden of responsibility ... without the help and support of the woman I love."

The two wed in 1937, with Edward becoming the Duke of Windsor and Simpson, the Duchess. The couple remained together until Edward’s death in 1972. Simpson died 14 years later and was buried next to her husband in the Royal Burial Ground near Windsor Castle.

Baltimore Sun reporter Mary Carole McCauley contributed to this report.

CAPTION Former CBS and PBS host Charlie Rose was the biggest name this week, as additional allegations were lodged against Al Franken and Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Former CBS and PBS host Charlie Rose was the biggest name this week, as additional allegations were lodged against Al Franken and Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. CAPTION Leeann Tweeden says Sen. Al Franken forcibly kissed her and stuck his tongue in her mouth during rehearsal for a sketch he wrote in 2006. (Nov. 21, 2017) Leeann Tweeden says Sen. Al Franken forcibly kissed her and stuck his tongue in her mouth during rehearsal for a sketch he wrote in 2006. (Nov. 21, 2017)

bbritto@baltsun.com

twitter.com/brittanybritto

BEST OF BALTIMORE INSIDER

Hold up, 'Hon': Baltimore's black vernacular youthful, dynamic if less recognized than 'Bawlmerese'

'Step' dance documentary is out to change the world's view of Baltimore

Drake dined at Azumi, requested new Jay-Z album be played on speakers