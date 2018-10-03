Rapper Meek Mill cast in '12 O'Clock Boys' movie, Deadline reports

Rapper Meek Mill has been cast in “12 O’Clock Boys,” a movie being shot in Baltimore beginning this month, according to a report on deadline.com.

The movie — based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan — centers on a boy named Mouse who desperately wants to be part of the Midnight Clique, a group of Baltimore dirt bike riders. Mill is set to play the leader of Midnight Clique.

Besides Mill, the cast includes Jahi Di'Allo Winston (“Proud Mary,” Netflix’s “Everything Sucks”) as Mouse, plus Teyonah Parris and Will Catlett. Angel Manuel Soto is the director, with a screenplay from “Moonlight” writer-director Barry Jenkins and Sherman Payne.

A person answering the phone at Charlottesville, Va.-based arvold.casting, which is casting the movie, said they were not allowed to speak to the press and hung up.

“12 O’Clock Boys,” which is being called “Charm City” in some reports, is credited to Sony Pictures and Will Smith’s production company, Overbrook Entertainment. Its producers are Jada Pinkett Smith, Caleeb Pinkett, Marc Bienstock and Clarence Hammond, according to deadline.com.

