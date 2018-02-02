Casting company that has worked with 'House of Cards' seeks firefighters for unnamed 'political drama'

Calling all real and aspiring firefighters — Marinella Hume Casting, a company that has worked with the “House of Cards” production in the past, is seeking people who can step into the first responder role today in Owings Mills, according to a recent Facebook post.

And though it hasn’t been made public for which show the company is casting, all signs lead to “House of Cards.”

Marinella Hume Casting cited that the casting call is for “season 6.2” of a “popular political drama,” and stated in an earlier post on Facebook that the show is in its final season. (It was announced last year that the sixth season of “House of Cards” would be its last).

The casting agency, which also held an open call for new faces on Jan. 27 in Brentwood, released another call on Facebook Thursday looking for paid extras to “portray” musicians for the political drama in Stevenson on Feb. 8. Interested parties have been asked to send in emailed submissions and to have open availability for that day.

For more information, visit Marinella Hume Casting Baltmore/DC’s Facebook page.

