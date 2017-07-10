'Wonder Woman' actress Lynda Carter to perform at Baltimore Comic-Con

Baltimore Comic-Con returns this fall with a treat for “Wonder Woman” fans, according to a recent release.

Actress and singer Lynda Carter, known for playing the Amazonian princess and her alter ego Diana Prince on the TV version that aired in the 1970s, will bring her show “The Other Side of Trouble” to the three-day convention in September. There, Carter will perform and share stories in a 90-minute concert on the kick-off day of the convention, which is in its 18th year.

Frank Miller, the Olney native behind various lauded comic books, including issues of “Daredevil,” “Wolverine” and “Batman,” will also make an appearance, along with more than 100 special guests and comic book artists. See an updated list here.

If you go

Attend the 18th annual Baltimore Comic-Con. 1-7 p.m. Sept. 22; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 23; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 24. $25-$150. See Lynda Carter perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Tickets for Carter’s performance are not included in admission and cost $35-$1,000. The Baltimore Convention Center, Pratt and Howard Street Lobby. baltimorecomiccon.com.

