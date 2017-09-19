Jada Pinkett Smith denies Leah Remini's claims that she's a Scientologist

Baltimore actress Jada Pinkett Smith says she is not a Scientologist, denying claims made last week by actress Leah Remini.

Remini, a former Scientologist who released the memoir “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology” in 2015, made the claims about Pinkett Smith in an interview with The Daily Beast on Saturday.

“I know Jada’s in. I know Jada’s in. She’s been in Scientology a long time,” Remini told The Daily Beast, adding that she has seen Pinkett Smith at the Scientology Celebrity Centre in Hollywood, Calif. “I never saw Will [Smith] there ... But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time.”

Late Monday night, Pinkett Smith took to Twitter to deny the allegations, saying that she’s participated in rituals related to many different religions, but that does not mean she’s a member of them.

“I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the the merits of Study Tech...but I am not a Scientologist,” the actress wrote in a series of tweets. “I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not.”

Pinkett Smith — a Baltimore School for the Arts alum — and her agent did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Sun.

Created by late science fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard, the Church of Scientology has proven to be a controversial organization, with former Scientologists alleging in documentaries like HBO’s “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief” that members endure oppressive and manipulative practices. Remini also has a TV series on the A&E network that interviews former Scientology members. (The church has denied claims made in both programs.)

Celebrities including Tom Cruise and John Travolta have been linked to the religion.

Remini first hinted at Pinkett Smith possibly being involved in Scientology when she referenced a strange night at Cruise’s estate in her book. Remini alleged that Cruise asked her, Pinkett Smith, and Pinkett Smith’s husband, actor Will Smith, to play a game of hide-and-seek. When Remini declined, Cruise tagged her and ran off, wrote Remini.

Remini told The Daily Beast that she had hoped Pinkett Smith had left the religion, but a recent appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” made her think that Pinkett Smith was still involved. Remini said when host Andy Cohen asked Pinkett Smith about the hide-and-seek incident, Pinkett Smith said Remini had lied in her book.

“[Cohen] goes, ‘Isn’t that weird, to play tag?’ and she goes, ‘No, the kids were there.’ That was untrue. [Expletive]. There were no kids there. I was like, OK, alright, you’re gonna do that? More power to ya,” Remini said.

The Daily Beast’s full interview with Remini will be released next week, according to the article.

