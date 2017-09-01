Ravens' Lardarius Webb to collect purple socks, host fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey victims Saturday

Ravens player Lardarius Webb is aiming to assist in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts with a touch of purple pride.

The free safety will be working alongside his organization the Lardarius Webb Foundation at Mother’s Federal Hill Grille during their fundraising event “Purple Socks for Houston” on Saturday, which aims to raise money and purple socks for Harvey victims.

The foundation has asked attendees to bring in new purple socks, which will be distributed to families assisted by the American Red Cross in Houston and surrounding areas affected by the hurricane.

The foundation is also accepting monetary donations and noted in a Facebook post that 20 percent of the night's proceeds from drinks will directly benefit hurricane victims.

If you go

The Lardarius Webb Foundation’s “Purple Socks for Houston” fundraiser will be held from 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday at Mother's Federal Hill Grille, 1113 S. Charles St. For more information, click here.

