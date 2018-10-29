Maryland champion figure skater Kimmie Meissner is engaged

Kimmie Meissner, former figure skating world champion and Bel Air native, is tying the knot.
Meissner, 29, got engaged to longtime boyfriend Josh Heyne this weekend. She announced the couple’s engagement on social media Sunday night.
“Four and a half years ago, this guy asked me out, I said yes. Three months later he asked me to be his girlfriend, I said yes. He’s asked me to travel with him, laugh and cry with him, rock climb, scuba dive, and everything in between with him and I always say yes. So last night when he asked me to be his forever, I said yes,” her posts on Twitter and Instagram read.
Meissner placed sixth in the 2006 Olympics and won the world championships later that year. She currently coaches young figure skaters.
Heyne, her fiance, works for Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. and has a sports background of his own. The New Freedom, Pa., native won a Division II national championship playing baseball for West Chester University.