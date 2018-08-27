Kim Kardashian is just getting into the 'Serial' podcast — 4 years late

Kim Kardashian West is known to be a trendsetter when it comes to fashion, her famous family and her provocative selfies, but it seems the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reality TV star is behind when it comes to the latest podcasts.

The Kardashian tweeted Sunday that she just started listening to “Serial,” the podcast created by journalist and former Baltimore Sun reporter Sarah Koenig.

“Who has listened to the SERIAL podcast?” Kardashian West tweeted. “I’m on episode 4 now and dying to know what you guys think? Is he guilty or innocent?!?!”

The series, which centers on Adnan Syed, who was convicted in 2000 of killing his high school girlfriend Hae Min Lee in Baltimore, was released in 2014, which wasn’t lost on Kardashian’s followers and Twitter users. They called her out.

“Kim honey you are like 100 yrs behind,” said one user.

“Was this a scheduled tweet from 2014?” tweeted another, but Kardashian West didn’t seem phased.

“Ok wait so still listening to the serial podcast. But so what I’m 4 years late, I just heard about it!” Kardashian West tweeted Monday. “Any other good podcasts to listen to?”

Twitter users chimed in with their podcast suggestions and thoughts about who killed Lee, while others wondered whether Kardashian West’s interest in whether Syed is innocent coincides with her recent involvement in social justice and whether her level of celebrity could have a significant impact on the case like that of Alice Marie Johnson.

Earlier this year, the selfie queen pushed to free Johnson from federal prison after learning that 63-year-old grandmother was given a life sentence for a first-time nonviolent drug offense in 1996. Kardashian West visited President Trump about Johnson’s case this year. The president granted Johnson clemency after more than 20 years in prison. She was released in June.

The “Serial” podcast had already renewed interest in Syed’s case, prompting petitions for a new trial. His case is expected to be heard by Maryland's highest court next month to determine whether his conviction will stand or if he will be granted a new trial.

CAPTION Baltimore artist Amy Sherald unveiled her new mural, 'Equilibrium,' which adorns the side of the Parkway Theater. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore artist Amy Sherald unveiled her new mural, 'Equilibrium,' which adorns the side of the Parkway Theater. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Winners of top 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Winners of top 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

bbritto@baltsun.com

twitter.com/brittanybritto

BEST OF BALTIMORE INSIDER

Hold up, 'Hon': Baltimore's black vernacular youthful, dynamic if less recognized than 'Bawlmerese'

'Step' dance documentary is out to change the world's view of Baltimore

Drake dined at Azumi, requested new Jay-Z album be played on speakers