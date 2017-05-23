Kevin Spacey ventures out in Washington for presidential photo shoot as 'House of Cards' character

After an eventful Saturday at Preakness, Monday, it was back to work for Kevin Spacey like the rest of us — except his duties seemed much more … presidential.

Days ahead of Netflix’s release of the fifth season of “House of Cards,” the Academy Award-winning actor ventured out in Washington Monday as his character, President Frank Underwood, for a photo shoot with Pete Souza, the former Chief Official White House photographer for President Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan (Yes, it was him behind all of those fun Instagram shots of Obama).

The shoot, which is meant to showcase a day in the life of Underwood, included stops at Old Ebbitt Grill, the oldest restaurant in Washington; Ben’s Chili Bowl, a U-Street landmark; the National Mall; and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, according to a recent press release. Actor Michael Kelly, who plays Doug Stamper, Underwood’s chief of staff, was also featured in many of the photos.

“It was a pleasure working with Kevin and Michael and photographing them around some of D.C.’s most recognizable locations. Whether photographing the real president or a fictitious presidential character, it’s an exciting experience,” Souza said in a statement.

Spacey also posed as the “House of Cards” president in front of the White House and even rode the Metro, making pitstops at Union Station and Foggy Bottom Metro stations. To see pictures, click on the photo gallery above.

The new season, which features 13 episodes, will be available on Netflix May 30.

