Inner Harbor condo not Kevin Spacey's, manager says — it's his

Kevin Spacey’s manager says it is he — not the actor — who is the owner of a multi-million dollar Inner Harbor condo that’s been the subject of rumors linking it to the Oscar winner.

Evan Lowenstein told The Baltimore Sun on Tuesday that he purchased the 622 Ponte Villas North property in February through a private trust to retain privacy. Tax records list the owner as Clear Toaster LLC and state that the home was purchased for $5.65 million.

David Bolno, a manager of Clear Toaster, is a partner in Nigro Karlin Segal Feldstein & Bolno, a major accounting and business management firm in entertainment circles; his contact info appears on the tax records for the property. Bolno, who signed the deed as a representative for Lowenstein, confirmed that Lowenstein purchased the home.

Lowenstein, who was photographed at the 2016 Emmys in September alongside Spacey, said he is the actor’s friend, manager and business partner. Spacey’s publicist Staci Wolfe confirmed that Lowenstein is the actor’s manager.

A 9,000-square-foot mansion on an Inner Harbor pier has sold for $6.125 million.

Lowenstein said he relocated from the West Coast and shares the home with his children. This isn’t the first time his professional relationship with Spacey has sparked rumors, he said.

The 43-year-old talent manager, entrepreneur and former pop star (half of the ‘90s music duo Evan and Jaron) went viral after he was seen sitting next to Spacey at the Emmys. Internet sleuths went into a frenzy in attempts to figure out whether Lowenstein was Spacey’s date. Lowenstein said that he does not have a romantic relationship with Spacey.

In Baltimore, the home has been a source of speculation for months, Lowenstein said.

“If people keep saying it’s [Spacey’s] house, I’m going to start asking him to pay the bills,” Lowenstein joked.

The penthouse mansion once belonged to commercial real estate developer Leroy Merritt, who purchased the property in 2007 for $6.1 million, according to land records.

The property, valued at about $2.8 million for tax purposes, passed into the hands of the Merritt family after his death in 2010.

The Inner Harbor property, which rises five stories topped by a panoramic roof deck, is part of the 87-home gated Pier Homes at Harborview development. Two units combined into one, it was custom built for Merritt. The six-bedroom house, with both a spiral staircase and an elevator, contains a sauna, billiards room and a home theater, among other highlights.

