Kathy Bates and Conan O'Brien sing the national anthem in Bawlmerese

On Conan O’Brien’s late-night show “Conan,” actress Kathy Bates revealed just how she nailed the Baltimore — excuse me, Bawlmer — accent in her role on “American Horror Story: Freak Show” a couple of years ago.

Bates’ character, Ethel Darling, sported a twangy dialect with heavily rounded “O’s” that sparked much debate among linguists and confused watchers (though Baltimoreans understood right away).

On Wednesday night’s “Conan,” Bates told O’Brien she practiced the accent’s distinctive phonetics by singing the national anthem.

Then, she recruited O’Brien to sing with her. Both seemed to give their best attempt, though they conspicuously missed the hearty “Oooh!” before the song’s final couplets.

Francis Scott Key would be so proud.

So, is her accent authentic enough to satisfy true Baltimoreans? Watch the video above and judge for yourself.

