Scary Mommy founder Jill Smokler leaves company

Bestselling author Jill Smokler has announced her departure from Scary Mommy, the motherhood and parenting advice blog turned media company that she founded 10 years ago while living in Baltimore.

“It's grown in ways I couldn't have imagined. But I've grown, too, and content around babies and little ones isn't where my head is,” the mother of three wrote in a Facebook post Monday. “My days now consist of parenting tween and teen children, navigating the joys of online dating, (spoiler – not so joyful!) and getting settled in our new home.”

For the past decade, Smokler has written about the highs and lows of parenting young children and babies with wit and humor, and has shared personal aspects of her own life, including the announcement of her divorce after her husband revealed he was gay. The writer started the blog to chronicle her life as a stay-at-home mom. In 2015, media company Some Spider Studios acquired the blog, but Smokler remained the editor with a staff of more than 100, according to a TIME op-ed Smokler wrote last year.

Smokler did not immediately respond to The Baltimore Sun’s request for comment Tuesday, but she assured Facebook followers that this will not be the last they hear from her. She encouraged interested readers to subscribe to her newsletter and told them to “stay tuned.”

“It's been a hell of a last couple years, but I'm finally ready to use my voice again,” she wrote. “... and oh, the stories I have to tell! :).”

