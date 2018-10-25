What is Maryland's state bird? Baltimore gets a mention in 'Final Jeopardy!'

On Wednesday night’s episode of “Jeopardy!” the reigning champ, a meme-conversant puzzle maker from Maryland named Erik Agard, saw his three-day reign end.

If only he’d stuck around for Thursday’s show.

The “Final Jeopardy” category for a relatively close match was state birds. The clue: “The two-word name of this black and orange or black and golden state bird derives in part from the Latin for ‘golden.’ ”

All three contestants knew the correct answer. Only one paid attention to the first part of the clue.

Dhruv Srinivasachar, the winner, isn’t a Marylander like Agnar, but he’s not far off. He’s from Virginia.

