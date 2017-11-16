Jamie Costello's Facebook post about Baltimore crime attracts attention

WMAR-TV mainstay Jamie Costello wrote an impassioned Facebook post Wednesday night as the city dealt with news that a Baltimore police detective was shot. The detective died Thursday from his injuries.

“I have never felt this down on my city as I do right now. And yeah I've been in Murphy Homes and I've been up Fulton and Stricker and down Whitelock...so don't tell me my view is from a hill in Towson. My view isn't good right now. Who feels safe? And when you don't, it tears down a city. We won't visit restaurants, we won't go to games, or to concerts. When you get murdered getting milk and cookies, or when a jogger gets pushed into the Harbor by teens, or Michael Mayfield, who'd be graduating from college this year, if he wasn't shot to death in West Baltimore, it feels like it's out of hand. Forgive me for this outburst but when a city loses a cheerleader like me, I wonder who's left,” Costello wrote in the post.

The raw post attracted more than 4,800 likes, was shared almost 1,400 times and received almost 1,100 comments.

“I am overwhelmed. What it shows me is that people do love this city and they’ll fight for this city,” Costello said in an interview.

Costello, who has worked for WMAR-TV for 30 years, said he posted his thoughts as a way of journaling his feelings at the moment.

“I was talking to my wfe after learning the bad news,” he recalled when reached by phone Thursday evening. “I was overcome. The only output I had was Facebook. I was overcome and emotionally spent. …I was a basket case. I wear my heart on my sleeve for this city. And it just burst.”

Costello was still in shock by the recent violence Thursday night.

“I just hope somebody finds a solution,” he said.

This isn’t the first time Costello has expressed his frustrations about the city’s crime.

On November 14, he posted: McKenzie Elliott playing on her porch...a woman getting gas...a man murdered leaving work..then early this morning a man dies at the Royal Farms. It goes on and on. Story after nightmare! I sat down this morning and counted up all the lives lost in my hometown since I started telling you the news. Ready???? 8,613....”

“It’s been building,” he said. “It was a build up.”

Costello stressed that he hasn’t given up on Baltimore.

“You get pissed off at the city and you walk away and come back,” he said. “I just hope somebody finds a solution.”

