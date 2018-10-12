McNulty's jacket from 'The Wire' could be yours

A piece of HBO’s “The Wire” could be yours for the bidding.

A jacket worn by actor Dominic West, in character as Jimmy McNulty, will be auctioned off Saturday at the Thomas Johnson Elementary Middle School Fall Festival.

“Jimmy McNulty’s jacket from the marine unit to be auctioned tomorrow at TJEMS Fall Festival,” author Laura Lippman, who is married to “The Wire” creator David Simon, posted on Twitter.

The blue jacket, a photo of which accompanied the tweet, comes complete with a Baltimore Police patch and “J. McNulty” name tag. Simon confirmed via email that the jacket was part of the wardrobe on “The Wire.”

Sadly, West is not included with the jacket — at least not physically. “It smells like Dominic West,” Lippman wrote in a subsequent tweet. “In a good way. (There are no bad ways.)”

The fall festival is set for noon-4 p.m. at the school, 100 E. Heath St.

