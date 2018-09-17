'Jack Ryan': Amazon series is a clear and present danger to proper crab etiquette

If the PETA billboard fiasco that attempted to swear Marylanders off their crabs tells you anything about our locals, it’s that Marylanders are passionate about their crabs. So when Amazon’s series “Jack Ryan,” based on the character created by late Baltimore author Tom Clancy, took a stab at portraying Maryland crabs and failed, there was a lot to say.

The show premiered this summer, causing a stir with its fourth episode, which features Ryan (John Krasinski) and his date Dr. Cathy Mueller (Abbie Cornish) congregating over locally brewed Heavy Seas beers and some robust crabs in a restaurant in the Washington area. But there were two glaring errors, according to Reddit and Twitter users — the crabs didn’t appear to be Maryland blue crab, the state’s signature crustacean, and Ryan, who has Baltimore roots, allowed his dinner date to attempt to open the shell of the crab with a mallet instead of using the homegrown technique which requires mostly, if not only, bare hands.

“Don’t judge me. It’s my first crab,” Mueller said.

“I am judging you right now,” Krasinski retorted, before Mueller punctures the crab with the mallet, squirting crab juice into Ryan’s eye. It should have been a moment of comic relief, but Marylander’s were not laughing. They were judging her, too.

“While @jackryanamazon is great, what were they doing in Ep. 4 attempting to eat crabs?!” said one Twitter user. “Krasinski used a knife and fork and Cornish banged the shell with her mallet... And all of Maryland wept. #ThatsNotHowYouDoIt.”

Others on social media noted that the crabs looked like Dungeness or stone crabs — not blue crabs.

“My Dad is so pissed over how blue crabs are portrayed on the show JACK RYAN,” said another Twitter user.

The scene gets at least some points for the strategically placed can of Old Bay, but there were allegedly other geographical issues with the film, including an unrealistic commute for Ryan, and the show referring to Annandale, Va. as Annandale, Md.

Amazon Studios did not respond to The Baltimore Sun’s emailed requests for comment.

