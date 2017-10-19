'House of Cards' set was put on lockdown during Maryland workplace shooting

The “House of Cards” set in Maryland was placed on lockdown Wednesday while police were searching for a suspect who had shot and killed three people and injured three others, according to Variety.

The Los Angeles-based magazine received confirmation from Netflix and Media Rights Capital yesterday that the shooting happened near the set.

“We have been in touch with local authorities and are aware of a shooting situation that happened about a mile away from the ‘House of Cards’ set. Production on the show has not been impacted,” Netflix and Media Rights Capital said in a joint statement.

The suspect, identified as Radee L. Prince, 37, is believed to have shot five people around 9 a.m. Wednesday at a kitchen countertop company in an Edgewood business park where he had worked for the past four months, police said.

The five victims were all employees of the business, Advanced Granite Solutions. Prince is also accused of shooting another person in Delaware later in the morning.

Prince was arrested and detained by police Wednesday night and is now being held in Delaware on a $2.1 million bail.

Dana Brunetti, an executive producer for “House of Cards” and the president of Kevin Spacey's production company, Trigger Street Productions, wrote about the incident on Facebook.

“CNN asked me to come on air the other day to talk about House of Cards and Russia, and today there is an ongoing active shooter near the House of Cards stage and ZERO coverage,” he wrote.

Baltimore Sun reporters Sean Welsh, Jessica Anderson and Colin Campbell contributed to this article.

CAPTION How to analyze a painting — what to look for. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun) How to analyze a painting — what to look for. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun) CAPTION A listener's guide to Strauss' 'Don Quixote,' which the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performs in October. (Algerina Perna / Baltmiore Sun) A listener's guide to Strauss' 'Don Quixote,' which the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performs in October. (Algerina Perna / Baltmiore Sun)

bbritto@baltsun.com

twitter.com/brittanybritto

BEST OF BALTIMORE INSIDER

Hold up, 'Hon': Baltimore's black vernacular youthful, dynamic if less recognized than 'Bawlmerese'

'Step' dance documentary is out to change the world's view of Baltimore

Drake dined at Azumi, requested new Jay-Z album be played on speakers