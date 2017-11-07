'House of Cards' production crew to be paid through suspension

Despite the suspension of its sixth season, the “House of Cards” production crew is still getting paid by production company Media Rights Capital.

A source close to the production confirmed that the crew is being paid while on hiatus, but could not detail how much or for how long crew members would be paid. Additional sources confirmed that crew members are still being paid.

Officials with Media Rights Capital would not comment on this matter.

Media Rights Capital and distributor Netflix announced the suspension of the production’s final season last Tuesday, just days after actor Anthony Rapp came forward, alleging that star Kevin Spacey had made sexual advances toward him in the 1980s, when he was just 14 years old.

In a Twitter post, Spacey apologized for the incident, which he said he didn’t recall but acknowledged it could have stemmed from "drunken behavior." He also spoke publicly for the first time about being gay.

Since then, several men, including a former “House of Cards” production assistant and actor Harry Dreyfuss, the son of thespian Richard Dreyfuss, have also made sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey. On Friday night, Netflix and Media Rights Capital announced that Spacey, who played Frank Underwood in the political drama, had been fired.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey,” a Netflix spokesman said in a statement Friday. “We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show.”

