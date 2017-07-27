Auction for Baltimore home used in 'House of Cards' pushed to the fall

Those with an eye on Frank and Claire Underwood’s formerhome will have to hold their bids a little longer.
The auction for the Bolton Hill house used as the Underwoods’ Washington, D.C., residence in Netflix’s “House of Cards” was scheduled for today, but will be postponed until the fall because the sellers were not available to attend.
The home is located on 1609 Park Ave. It is still on the market for sale until the new auction date, said Jared Block of Alex Cooper Auctioneers. Bidding on the house was to start at $500,000 and it is currently listed at $824,900, according to real estate listings.
The home’s exterior appeared in the first and second seasons of “House of Cards,” before the Underwoods, played by Robin Wright and Kevin Spacey, relocated to (mild spoiler) a slightly more famous house.
The show sets were modeled after the actual home’s interior, which features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and five fireplaces. The 4,600-square-foot residence also has a patio and a detached two-car garage.
