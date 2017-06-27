Hopkins student under fire with Zillow for using photos on parody Tumblr account

A Johns Hopkins student is under fire with real estate marketplace and website Zillow for using its images on her parody Tumblr blog.

Zillow sent Kate Wagner, a Peabody Institute graduate student, a cease and desist letter Monday for allegedly “reproducing, modifying, distributing, or otherwise creating derivative” images from Zillow’s website and using them on her website “McMansion Hell,” an act that the company says violates the Copyright Act and may “[interfere] with Zillow’s business expectations and interests.”

Wagner, whose website stated that pictures were from Zillow and that they were manipulated, often posts pictures poking fun at the architecture and prices of homes with clever captions.

The real estate database has demanded that Wagner remove all images from her blog and refrain from using them in the future. The company also demanded that Wagner respond to their letter before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Zillow confirmed the letter via email to The Baltimore Sun and wrote that they would provide a comment later Tuesday.

Wagner released a statement on Twitter Monday, stating that she is now seeking counsel in order to respond to Zillow before their deadline.

Wagner also noted that this was the first time she had received copyright complaints for the job, which has been her livelihood for under a year.

“It is my most sincere hope that this issue is resolved as amicably as possible,” she wrote.

Wagner wrote that she temporarily took the website down to make an archive of all of the photos used, but that it will be back Tuesday evening. McMansion Hell, or at least its original vision, will continue, she wrote.

“The goal of McMansion Hell has always been to educate people about architecture in an entertaining way. Regardless of what happens, I plan on continuing on in the spirit of that vision. Architecture is an amazing and intricate field I firmly believe everyone should have access to learning about,” she wrote.

