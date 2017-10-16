HBO filming in Baltimore for Sonja Sohn documentary promotion

A film crew for the upcoming HBO documentary “Baltimore Rising” are in Baltimore shooting promotional footage in advance of the film’s November premiere.

The project, which is originally named “For the Love of Baltimore,” is directed by “The Wire” actress Sonja Sohn. The film centers on Baltimore in the wake of the death of Freddie Gray. It is set to air Nov. 20 at 8 p.m.

John-John Williams IV / Baltimore Sun A crew was filming promotional footage for the upcoming HBO documentary "Baltimore Rising" on the steps of The Baltimore Sun's Calvert Street building Monday afternoon. A crew was filming promotional footage for the upcoming HBO documentary "Baltimore Rising" on the steps of The Baltimore Sun's Calvert Street building Monday afternoon. (John-John Williams IV / Baltimore Sun)

On Monday afternoon, a crew of about 10 people set up lights, cameras and other film equipment in front of The Baltimore Sun building at 501 N. Calvert St. The crew was operating out of a motor home parked a block away, and a crew member confirmed they were shooting interviews and b-roll footage for the promotion of the film.

The production "explores a city divided," according to an HBO release. "Told through the journeys of local activists, police officers, community residents and gang affiliates, it shows a city grappling with its history of police brutality, as well as crime and decades of economic disenfranchisement, as six law enforcement officers are brought to trial, but none are convicted."

The documentary includes interviews with Baltimore City Police Commissioner Kevin Davis; Makayla Gilliam-Price, founder of the youth justice organization City Bloc; Dayvon Love and Adam Jackson of Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle; and Kwame Rose, an activist and artist who gained notoriety during the uprising.

The documentary follows these players as they “struggle to hold Baltimore together, even as the homicide rate hits record levels, and explores how to make change when change is hard,” according to HBO’s website.

A spokeswoman for HBO did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

David Zurawik contributed to this article.

